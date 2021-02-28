News

SIU receives documents on its probe on company linked to Health minister Zweli Mkhize

28 February 2021 - 00:02 By STAFF REPORTER

The Special Investigating Unit has received documents it requested from the health department in its probe of an R82m tender issued to a company linked to associates of health minister Zweli Mkhize.

Yesterday health spokesperson Popo Maja said: "The department is unable to respond to this media query as it is now a subject of external investigation by SIU."..

