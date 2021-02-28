SIU receives documents on its probe on company linked to Health minister Zweli Mkhize

The Special Investigating Unit has received documents it requested from the health department in its probe of an R82m tender issued to a company linked to associates of health minister Zweli Mkhize.



Yesterday health spokesperson Popo Maja said: "The department is unable to respond to this media query as it is now a subject of external investigation by SIU."..