SIU receives documents on its probe on company linked to Health minister Zweli Mkhize
28 February 2021 - 00:02
The Special Investigating Unit has received documents it requested from the health department in its probe of an R82m tender issued to a company linked to associates of health minister Zweli Mkhize.
Yesterday health spokesperson Popo Maja said: "The department is unable to respond to this media query as it is now a subject of external investigation by SIU."..
