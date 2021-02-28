Six-hour 'fun' swim from Robben Island gets emotional

A music teacher who swam breaststroke for six hours from Robben Island to Melkbosstrand this week - possibly the first person to do so - says she simply wanted "a bit of fun" to distract herself and others from the Covid-19 lockdown blues.



Kim Prytz had already completed the "usual" route in 2019, walking ashore at Blouberg after four hours of breaststroke. However, on Monday she made it all the way from the island to Melkbos, a distance of 10.4km in 14°C water, wearing just a costume and swimming cap...