The unbowed chief of Gqeberha

Who was David Stuurman? South Africans are curious to know more about the Khoi chief after the airport at Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth) was named after him this week.



From the time they arrived in the Cape the colonial powers systematically forced the Khoi and San people off their land. Stuurman was one of many pressed into what amounted to slavery on colonial farms. Once, he was tied to a wagon wheel, whipped with sjamboks, salted and left in the sun for hours after a disagreement with his “baas”...