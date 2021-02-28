The unbowed chief of Gqeberha
28 February 2021 - 00:00
Who was David Stuurman? South Africans are curious to know more about the Khoi chief after the airport at Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth) was named after him this week.
From the time they arrived in the Cape the colonial powers systematically forced the Khoi and San people off their land. Stuurman was one of many pressed into what amounted to slavery on colonial farms. Once, he was tied to a wagon wheel, whipped with sjamboks, salted and left in the sun for hours after a disagreement with his “baas”...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.