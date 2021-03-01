LISTEN | ‘Could we work with the ANC? Yes, absolutely’ - DA leader John Steenhuisen

DA leader John Steenhuisen believes the timing is right for a strong, centred party in SA that could “break the logjam of politics”.

In a wide-ranging interview with the Sunday Times last week, Steenhuisen said he could see himself working with the ruling ANC.

“The president [Cyril Ramaphosa] has problems in his own party, which is why I think that more than ever before, a strong centred party for growth at the centre makes a perfect ally for the reform agenda within the ANC to find backing.

“I’ve said to the president, surely you can find 85 MPs on your side of the house to match our 85 and the others in the opposition to table your reform agenda and pass it.

“Could we work with the ANC? Yes, absolutely if we break the logjam of politics and are able to form a bulwark against radical socialism in SA. Absolutely we’ll work with anyone who shares the pro-growth agenda,” said Steenhuisen.