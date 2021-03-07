Birds take tern for the worse in tropical storm Eloise
07 March 2021 - 00:00
Tropical storm Eloise not only brought severe weather conditions to SA, it also threw the sooty tern sea bird- usually found far offshore in warm, tropical oceans - completely off course, all the way inland.
The black-and-white birds occur in the Indian Ocean about 300km off Madagascar - so sightings in Durban and northern KwaZulu-Natal were unheard of. That is, until birders started spotting them in the Kruger National Park, in Limpopo, North West and Gauteng - hundreds of kilometres from the coast...
