Birds take tern for the worse in tropical storm Eloise

Tropical storm Eloise not only brought severe weather conditions to SA, it also threw the sooty tern sea bird- usually found far offshore in warm, tropical oceans - completely off course, all the way inland.



The black-and-white birds occur in the Indian Ocean about 300km off Madagascar - so sightings in Durban and northern KwaZulu-Natal were unheard of. That is, until birders started spotting them in the Kruger National Park, in Limpopo, North West and Gauteng - hundreds of kilometres from the coast...