Politics
Cele gunning for cop commissioner Khehla Sitole
Spyware 'used against Cyril' is at centre of investigation of police
07 March 2021 - 00:02
A R53m splurge by Crime Intelligence on spyware to allegedly intercept Cyril Ramaphosa's e-mails in 2017 has the police minister seeking to suspend the police commissioner.
Ramaphosa's office said the president was applying his mind to police minister Bheki Cele's request to suspend national police commissioner Khehla Sitole...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.