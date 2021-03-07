Politics

Cele gunning for cop commissioner Khehla Sitole

Spyware 'used against Cyril' is at centre of investigation of police

A R53m splurge by Crime Intelligence on spyware to allegedly intercept Cyril Ramaphosa's e-mails in 2017 has the police minister seeking to suspend the police commissioner.



Ramaphosa's office said the president was applying his mind to police minister Bheki Cele's request to suspend national police commissioner Khehla Sitole...