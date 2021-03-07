Education

Covid-19: Virtual tutoring takes off in Western Cape

It is 3pm and the school day has ended for many pupils at Kensington High School in Cape Town. But for Alashia Vlotman, 17, it is not yet time to go home. In the computer lab she joins a handful of other matrics for a physics lesson with a difference.



Notes are already displayed on a projector and Kashief Dilraj, a Western Cape education department physics subject adviser, is ready to live-stream the lesson to pupils at Kensington and several other schools...