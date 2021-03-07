News

TV levy

DStv takes dim view of SABC fee plan, says it's 'inappropriate and unfeasible'

Broadcaster wants pay-TV company to collect licence levy, then hand it over

07 March 2021 - 00:00 By THABO MOKONE and CAIPHUS KGOSANA

The SABC wants money from you, whether you own a TV set or not - and even if you don't watch or listen to its radio programmes.

The cash-strapped public broadcaster is proposing that TV licence fees be scrapped in favour of a compulsory "public broadcasting levy" for every household that has a TV set or a device that can stream its services...

