TV levy
DStv takes dim view of SABC fee plan, says it's 'inappropriate and unfeasible'
Broadcaster wants pay-TV company to collect licence levy, then hand it over
07 March 2021 - 00:00
The SABC wants money from you, whether you own a TV set or not - and even if you don't watch or listen to its radio programmes.
The cash-strapped public broadcaster is proposing that TV licence fees be scrapped in favour of a compulsory "public broadcasting levy" for every household that has a TV set or a device that can stream its services...
