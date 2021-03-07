Flipside of Covid-19 gloom emerges

Twelve tough months of Covid have left a legacy of innovations and changes to health systems and public behaviour that will deliver life-saving benefits for years.

Professor Ian Sanne - head of Right to Care and a member of the ministerial advisory committee (MAC) on Covid-19 - said a response co-ordinated at national level but rolled out provincially had taught important lessons.

"Provincial decision-making on things like data systems" had slowed the response in the first wave, but data approaches were now better organised and created the right environment for vaccine rollout and other interventions.

"This will allow SA to go to scale with integration of both public and private sectors and, more importantly, across all nine provinces," Sanne told the Sunday Times.

This more centralised approach was a lesson for dealing with other cross-border and interprovincial issues such as HIV, TB and "even gender-based violence", Sanne said.