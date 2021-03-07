News

'He was aiming for my head': Key state capture witness survives dawn hit

07 March 2021 - 00:04 By THANDUXOLO JIKA and Nicki Güles

The Hawks are investigating a brazen daylight hit attempt yesterday on a key witness at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.

The man is a Transnet security official who appeared before deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo's inquiry identified only as Witness 1...

