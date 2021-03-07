'Her death was a wake-up call': Remembering SA's first Covid victim

Under normal circumstances, the national government would not have publicly announced the death of a 48-year-old Cape Town woman.

But within hours of taking her last breath on March 27 last year, almost every South African knew Madeleine van Wyk's name, and a photograph of her, with the wind in her hair and a huge smile, made its way onto social media.

Van Wyk, a financial manager, was the first South African to die from Covid-19, bringing home the reality of the pandemic which struck SA a year ago this week when the country's first coronavirus infection was confirmed.

Ahead of the first anniversary of her death, her friend of 20 years, Debra Badenhorst, said the only thing that had carried her through the past year was that Van Wyk - "a loving wife, a devoted mother to her son and stepdaughters, as well as a special, much-loved daughter and sister" - had unintentionally become "the face of Covid-19" in SA.