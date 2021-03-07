Land reform

'It's been reduced to ruins in front of our eyes': Bitter harvest as grape farm deal goes sour

Eviction sought after 'irregularities' in transfer of prize land

Myde January was downcast this week when she recalled how Nirwanda - the Western Cape table grape farm where she has spent her young life - had looked a few years ago.



"The vines were green and pretty when I grew up. My parents worked on the farm and the future looked bright," said the 23-year-old...