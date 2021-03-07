Justice not delayed — will it be denied?
07 March 2021 - 00:00
Legal organisations have praised the Judicial Conduct Committee (JCC) for its speed in reaching a decision on a complaint against chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, saying it was a welcome sign that some legal disciplinary processes work - even in a complaint against the highest judicial office.
Thursday's decision from the JCC was the first of its kind against a chief justice. It directed Mogoeng, within 10 days, to apologise for his comments in June last year about SA's foreign policy towards Israel, finding that he had breached the code of judicial conduct by becoming involved in political controversy or activity...
