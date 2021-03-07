Line of fire

LISTEN | SA paramilitary force accused of atrocities in Mozambique

Firm hired to quell insurgency is killing civilians - Amnesty

Nothing was off-limits. Homes, a hospital, cemeteries and even schools were allegedly targeted with bombs and machine-guns by South African private security contractors hired by the Mozambique government to help quell a deadly Islamic insurgency, according to a damning Amnesty International (AI) report released this week.



Harrowing accounts by witnesses are included in the report. One witness, a mother of four, told AI: "We could hear bombs. We could see the machine-guns in the open doors of the helicopters. I know three people who died, two were shot ... all women. They couldn't run because they were elders."..