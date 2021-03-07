Matter of fact

In "Pension cash held to recoup VIP perk" (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/news/2021-02-28-bathabile-dlaminis-pension-cash-held-to-recoup-vip-perk/) last week, we incorrectly stated that the South African Security Agency claimed in court papers it had installed security upgrades at the homes of former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini and her spokesperson Lumka Oliphant.



While the agency is seeking to reclaim money spent on personal security for their families, it did not install security at their homes. We apologise for the error...