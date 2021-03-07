Education
Raped pupil’s family sues department of education for R26m
07 March 2021 - 00:00
An 11-year-old girl’s life changed irrevocably on a Monday morning in June last year when a security guard refused to allow her to enter her primary school in rural KwaZulu-Natal because she wasn’t wearing a mask.
The grade 7 Mnyamana Primary pupil was instructed to return home, 5.2km away, to fetch her face mask. ..
