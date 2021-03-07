News

Saray Khumalo sets sights high: SA’s Everest conqueror goes for grand slam

07 March 2021 - 00:00

For six days a week Saray Khumalo - the first black woman to summit Mount Everest - pulls tyres, does gruelling stair climbs, takes long hikes and pounds pavements.

When the world opens up again, the Johannesburg-based adventurer, philanthropist and motivational coach will resume her efforts to complete the Explorers Grand Slam, which involves summiting all seven of the highest peaks on seven continents, completing a technical rock climb and reaching the North Pole and South Pole...

