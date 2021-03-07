SA's vaccine rollout: Queue-jumpers warned as vaccinations climb

The milestone of 100,000 health-care workers vaccinated was reached on Friday and a new shipment of Johnson & Johnson (J&J) Covid-19 vaccines is expected today.

"The teams are magnificent. They are working very hard and we hit the 100,000 mark," said professor Glenda Gray, co-principal investigator of the project through which they are being vaccinated.

Gray warned that anyone committing fraud to jump the vaccination queue could face criminal charges.

"We know people are desperate and anxious. We hear about fraud but we need names to investigate. We take any fraudulent activity very seriously and would open up a criminal case," she said.

As a result of these allegations, health workers now have to show credentials at the vaccination sites, said professor Linda-Gail Bekker of the University of Cape Town, who is co-principal investigator with Gray on the J&J project.