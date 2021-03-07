News

Six-year legal hell over fingerprint found at crime scene draws to a close

Graeme Hosken Senior reporter
07 March 2021 - 00:00

A single fingerprint unknowingly left on a bedroom cupboard handle in a show house came back to haunt Gauteng businessman Jacobus Jacobs two years later when he was arrested for housebreaking and theft.

Now, after a six-year battle, the Pretoria high court has ruled that he was wrongfully detained, and that police must pay him R120,000 in damages...

