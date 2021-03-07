'That meeting must happen': ANC, Zuma to finally have it out over Zondo defiance

There will be no Nkandla tea party for the ANC top six, whose long-awaited meeting with former president Jacob Zuma will take place this week at Luthuli House - possibly as soon as tomorrow.



ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile told the Sunday Times the meeting had been postponed several times due to the unavailability either of members of the top six or of Zuma himself...