Tins, bottles, even scooters to save for hard times ahead

07 March 2021 - 00:00

Toddler Tshimollo Letooane dare not ride his scooter outside his home because the toy doubles as his mother Mmami’s piggy bank.

Six months ago the unemployed Free State paramedic turned the scooter into a savings receptacle to stash her spare coins...

