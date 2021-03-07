Treated sewage water to slake Cape Town's thirst

It may be hard to swallow, but from next month many Cape Town residents could be drinking treated sewage water from their municipal supply.



The first wave of purified water from a demonstration plant set up at the height of the 2016-2018 drought could be injected into water mains within weeks for a two-month trial. A full-scale permanent reuse plant will be ready in 2026...