Unisa called to principal’s office over too many students in class

The portfolio committee of higher education will summon Unisa’s executive to parliament to explain why it failed to comply with its enrolment planning target by accepting an extra 20,137 first-time students last year.



Unisa over-enrolled students despite being warned by higher education minister Blade Nzimande in 2018 to adhere to its target. Last year it enrolled 77,840 first-time students, 35% more than the target...