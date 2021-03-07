Education
Unisa called to principal’s office over too many students in class
07 March 2021 - 00:00
The portfolio committee of higher education will summon Unisa’s executive to parliament to explain why it failed to comply with its enrolment planning target by accepting an extra 20,137 first-time students last year.
Unisa over-enrolled students despite being warned by higher education minister Blade Nzimande in 2018 to adhere to its target. Last year it enrolled 77,840 first-time students, 35% more than the target...
