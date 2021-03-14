ANC caucus backs line on Busisiwe Mkhwebane, but 'rebels' object
Chief whip pushes for parliament to support Mkhwebane inquiry
14 March 2021 - 00:02
Some ANC MPs are rebelling against a position communicated by party chief whip Pemmy Majodina that the caucus has decided to support a committee to inquire into the fitness to hold office of public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
Majodina said yesterday the ANC caucus in parliament had taken the decision on Thursday. Her statement indicated that Mkhwebane had lost support in the caucus...
