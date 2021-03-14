News

Calls for firing after former Wits VC Adam Habib uses n-word

Paul Ash Senior reporter
14 March 2021 - 00:00

Students at the University of London's School of African and Oriental Studies (SOAS) want former Wits University vice-chancellor Adam Habib to be fired from his new job after he used the n-word.

Habib was taking part in a video call on Thursday at SOAS - where he is director - when he used the n-word in response to concerns that lecturers had used the slur and that complaints from black students had been ignored...

