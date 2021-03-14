Covid-19: Vaccination not an all-clear, says prof Glenda Gray

Some of the 145,000 health workers vaccinated against Covid-19 have become infected with the virus during the time it takes for the vaccine to become fully effective.

"You need 28 days to get a full response and during that time you are susceptible to SARS-CoV-2 and there is still an epidemic," said professor Glenda Gray, co-principal investigator of the Johnson & Johnson implementation study. J&J is providing the vaccine shots.

Gray urged people who had been vaccinated to keep taking precautions against the virus, which is currently responsible for 26,040 active infections nationwide, the lowest total since the 100th day of the local outbreak, June 12 2020.

Gray, who is also president of the Medical Research Council, said there had been "consternation" when some of the vaccinated health staff developed allergic reactions and needed medical attention.

She appealed to health workers to disclose allergies or pre-existing conditions before getting their jabs so that staff could be well prepared to manage them. One individual with severe pre-existing allergies had to be hospitalised overnight before recovering.