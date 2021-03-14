De Lille chases former ministers, MPs for rent owed on state housing

Former ministers, MPs and top firms receive warning letter about unpaid rentals

Public works minister Patricia de Lille has fired off dozens of letters of demand to serving and former ministers and MPs, pleading with them to cough up millions of rands in unpaid rent for their taxpayer-subsidised homes.



De Lille is attempting to recover almost R8m from the MPs and ministers, which is a fraction of the R3bn owed to the department of public works & infrastructure, part of it by some of SA's top companies and even government departments...