News

Sunday Morning Assessment

EFF vs Ramaphosa: All set for battle over CR17’s secrets

14 March 2021 - 00:00 By Franny Rabkin

“Democracies die behind closed doors,” said the US Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals in 2002.

That judgment is quoted by investigative journalism outfit amaBhungane, in the court case brought by the EFF to unseal the CR17 bank records. The case will be heard in the Pretoria high court this week...

