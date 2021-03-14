Eskom ignores Treasury advice in bid to hike price it pays for Duvha coal
14 March 2021 - 00:03
Eskom is forging ahead with a proposal to increase the price it pays coal giant South32 for coal delivered to its Duvha power station, despite opposition from the Treasury.
The Treasury rejected Eskom's request in July last year to award South32 a R66bn contract for 140Mt of coal without advertising it to other bidders...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.