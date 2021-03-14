News

How cable thieves fell for police sting — and got hefty jail terms

Judgment reveals how Cape metal company was duped

14 March 2021 - 00:00

The new CEO of the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa), Zolani Matthews, has his work cut out to revive the crime-ravaged commuter rail network.

But he has a R2bn war chest, and the recent convictions of a seven-man gang who stole copper cables across the country, to help get SA's trains back on track...

