How cable thieves fell for police sting — and got hefty jail terms

Judgment reveals how Cape metal company was duped

The new CEO of the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa), Zolani Matthews, has his work cut out to revive the crime-ravaged commuter rail network.



But he has a R2bn war chest, and the recent convictions of a seven-man gang who stole copper cables across the country, to help get SA's trains back on track...