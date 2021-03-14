Mashatile says 'step aside' guidelines 'cannot be rejected by anybody'
14 March 2021 - 00:00
ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile says the party's guidelines on how those facing criminal charges should step aside are final and cannot be rejected by anyone.
In an interview with the Sunday Times Mashatile dismissed the notion that the step-aside guidelines that he recently formulated need to be approved by party branches...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.