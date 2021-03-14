Nelson Mandela Foundation execs cleared by probe
14 March 2021 - 00:00
Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sello Hatang and his chief operations officer Limpho Monyamane returned to work this week after an independent investigation found allegations against them to be baseless.
The pair asked to be placed on special leave last month pending the outcome of the investigation by law firm Bowman Gilfillan into allegations by anonymous whistleblowers that they had created a toxic work environment, bullying and intimidating staff to appoint service providers outside of procurement processes...
