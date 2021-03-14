Royal rituals will trump state ones for King Goodwill Zwelithini's funeral
14 March 2021 - 00:00
Preparations for the burial of King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu are likely to be about preserving culture in the modern world, according to cultural expert Dr Gugu Mazibuko, a senior lecturer at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.
The longest-serving Zulu king will be given a state funeral, but sacred rituals will take precedence, said Mazibuko...
