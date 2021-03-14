Royal rituals will trump state ones for King Goodwill Zwelithini's funeral

Preparations for the burial of King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu are likely to be about preserving culture in the modern world, according to cultural expert Dr Gugu Mazibuko, a senior lecturer at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.



The longest-serving Zulu king will be given a state funeral, but sacred rituals will take precedence, said Mazibuko...