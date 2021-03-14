Shady crew and a ton of drugs

The Windward started life in 1974 as a Dutch fishing trawler. Three name changes and 47 years later, she stands accused of smuggling nearly a ton of cocaine into SA.



The 11 Bulgarians and Myanmarese on board were arrested when special forces troops pounced on the Windward in Saldanha Bay two weeks ago and found 973kg of cocaine in three hiding places...