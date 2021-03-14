News

Wits protest: 'I was shot by a man who was supposed to protect me'

‘Run!’ the officer yelled. I did. He shot me anyway

14 March 2021 - 00:00 By Nondumiso Lehutso

I am in pain.

As a student at Wits University, completing my honours in journalism and media studies, I have been harmed by the very forces that were conceived to protect me from threat...

