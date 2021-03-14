Wits protest: 'It was peaceful — then I was shot'

WARNING: Story contains graphic images

I am Aphelele Buqwana, one of the reporters who was shot at the Wits protest on Wednesday. I was reporting for the Voice of Wits radio station when I saw police dragging student protesters from the South Point building in Braamfontein.



Students were running because the police had started shooting. Those students were not carrying any harmful objects. So I was in shock over how those police were handling the situation and roughly putting students into the police vehicle...