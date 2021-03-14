Wits shooting: 'I hate the police for what they did to Mthokozisi Ntumba'
14 March 2021 - 00:00
"The riot vehicle came in full force. It was like a war and the police officer just started shooting."
This was how Thando Sibanda, a beautician in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, described the fatal shooting of Mthokozisi Ntumba...
