News

Wits shooting: 'I hate the police for what they did to Mthokozisi Ntumba'

14 March 2021 - 00:00

"The riot vehicle came in full force. It was like a war and the police officer just started shooting."

This was how Thando Sibanda, a beautician in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, described the fatal shooting of Mthokozisi Ntumba...

