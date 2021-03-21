AG Tsakani Maluleke's new whip makes itself felt
21 March 2021 - 00:00
Financial losses to the state arising from irregular expenditure have more than doubled from R2.8bn in the financial year that ended in 2019 to an estimated R5.8bn in 2020, new auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke has revealed.
This is only the second year that the AG has been empowered, through amendments to the Public Audit Act, to quantify and recover money lost through noncompliance with or contravention of procurement legislation, including fraud and theft...
