Dog 'con' rips hole in buyers' pockets

A storm over a teacup-size Pomeranian puppy is brewing as a Durban couple try to recover nearly R9,000 from an alleged scam artist - and demand answers on why police refuse to help them.



Samuel Michael and Ezren Veerabuthran said they were conned out of R8,600 last week when they tried to buy a puppy named Brody from the website Lexis Toy Mini Puppies - and police told them the amount was too small to warrant a fraud investigation...