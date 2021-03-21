'He didn't even want to eat': EC boy in tears as he relives pit latrine horror

11-year-old lowered into latrine to dig for head master’s phone

When an 11-year-old boy broke down while describing how he was ordered to scrape through heaps of faeces to retrieve a cellphone, community activist Petrus Majola struggled to contain his own emotions.



"The tears that came from that boy's eyes and the sound of him crying - it bothered me so I immediately acted," he told the Sunday Times this week...