Herman Mashaba's ActionSA attracts 500 would-be councillors

As Herman Mashaba's ActionSA prepares to contest key metros in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal the party said it has received over 500 volunteer public representatives for the coming local government elections.



In an interview with the Sunday Times this week, Mashaba said the party is eyeing hotly contested Gauteng metros including Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni - and possibly eThekwini in KwaZulu-Natal...