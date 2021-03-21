News

Herman Mashaba's ActionSA attracts 500 would-be councillors

Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
21 March 2021 - 00:00

As Herman Mashaba's ActionSA prepares to contest key metros in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal the party said it has received over 500 volunteer public representatives for the coming local government elections.

In an interview with the Sunday Times this week, Mashaba said the party is eyeing hotly contested Gauteng metros including Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni - and possibly eThekwini in KwaZulu-Natal...

