Hi-tech leg-up can change a child's life
21 March 2021 - 00:00
For years Anthony, who had his right leg amputated at the age of three as a result of a congenital defect, had to stand on the sidelines and watch his able-bodied friends play.
Today, the 16-year-old is able to run freely after high-activity prosthetic feet were given to him and a handful of other young amputees as part of a research project...
