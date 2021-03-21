Hi-tech leg-up can change a child's life

For years Anthony, who had his right leg amputated at the age of three as a result of a congenital defect, had to stand on the sidelines and watch his able-bodied friends play.



Today, the 16-year-old is able to run freely after high-activity prosthetic feet were given to him and a handful of other young amputees as part of a research project...