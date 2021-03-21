Jon Qwelane's anti-gay case lives on even after his death

Columnist Jon Qwelane may have died, "but his words - and the wounds they wrought - have not", the Nelson Mandela Foundation Trust told the Constitutional Court this month.



The foundation was responding in court papers to a call from the highest court to address what Qwelane's death, in December 2020, meant for the hate speech case against him, in which judgment is still pending...