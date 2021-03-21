KZN school refuses to admit girl, 16, because she has tattoos

A 16-year-old grade 10 pupil who moved from Johannesburg to the KwaZulu-Natal midlands in December has not been allowed to enrol at a school less than 2km from her home because she has tattoos.



The girl's mother, a domestic worker, said the principal had told her children from Johannesburg were troublemakers and her daughter would be welcome only if she had the tattoos removed. The girl has her name tattooed on an arm and a cross on her hand...