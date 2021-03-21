'National vaccine rollout will be speedier than health care jabs' - expert

The Covid-19 vaccine programme will move faster than the inoculation of health workers who are receiving shots as part of a Johnson & Johnson implementation study, says the co-principal investigator of the study, professor Linda-Gail Bekker.

"The supply of vaccines has been the bottleneck. The bottom line is this: we move every dose that comes through the door. We are on track and look forward to other vaccines coming in so the national programme can kick in," said Bekker.

Co-principal investigator professor Glenda Gray said half a million health workers should be vaccinated by the end of April, if there are no delays.

The national rollout - expected to start late in April as the J&J study winds up - will not have the demands of a research study to slow it down. "[It] will be able to scale up [faster] as it will not have the same restrictions," said Gray.