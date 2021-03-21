Race for Zulu crown as King Goodwill Zwelithini's will stays secret

Buthelezi kept in the dark as prince, 47, hailed by some as king’s heir

Prince Misuzulu is likely to be the next Zulu king after a will read out to the royal family on Friday revealed that the late King Goodwill Zwelithini wanted his successor to come from the palace of the great wife, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini.



The will was read at a private family meeting that controversially excluded Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the kingdom's prime minister and the late king's cousin...