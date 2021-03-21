Race for Zulu crown as King Goodwill Zwelithini's will stays secret
Buthelezi kept in the dark as prince, 47, hailed by some as king’s heir
21 March 2021 - 00:05
Prince Misuzulu is likely to be the next Zulu king after a will read out to the royal family on Friday revealed that the late King Goodwill Zwelithini wanted his successor to come from the palace of the great wife, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini.
The will was read at a private family meeting that controversially excluded Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the kingdom's prime minister and the late king's cousin...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.