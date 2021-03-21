SA and US firm in talks to produce 'game changing' vaccine locally

SA could have its own vaccine manufacturing capability in as little as three years if a deal between local pharmaceutical firm Biovac and a US vaccine developer comes to fruition.

Cape Town-based Biovac announced on Thursday it had formed a partnership with ImmunityBio to manufacture the US firm's candidate Covid-19 vaccine.

In a move that will dramatically alter vaccine distribution, it is also being tested in the form of a tablet. "That will be a game-changer," said Biovac CEO Morena Makhoana.

The currently approved Covid-19 vaccines all need to be stored at temperatures ranging from about -6°C to -70°C in the case of the Pfizer vaccine.

"There's a billion people who won't get vaccinated if we rely on the cold chain," SA-born ImmunityBio MD Patrick Soon-Shiong told the Sunday Times this week.