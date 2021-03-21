Top parliament official 'owes R78,000' in rent after giving herself a discount

Parliament's acting CEO has racked up nearly R80,000 in rent arrears with the department of public works (DPW) after granting herself a generous "unilateral" discount on an upmarket apartment in the Cape Town city centre.



The Sunday Times has established that Baby Tyawa, who this week was among those interviewed to occupy the parliamentary post full-time, has been living in the apartment owned by the department despite the fact that the legislature has no policy allowing for this...