WHO backs AstraZeneca vaccine, so SA's sale is on

With negotiations to sell 1-million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to 20 AU countries finally concluded, the government said it was ready to begin the handover.

"Because the negotiations were amicable, we are confident that should a compelling need arise to revisit the decisions made, both parties will be willing to engage," said health department spokesperson Popo Maja.

Health department deputy director-general Anban Pillay previously denied the sale had hit a snag because of technical issues.

Since the sale was announced last month, some studies said the vaccine was ineffective against mild and moderate infections of the 501Y.V2 virus variant dominant in SA.