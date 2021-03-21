'Why would tourists want to come here?': How Boipatong became a monumental mess

The Boipatong massacre in June 1992 saw 45 township residents slaughtered as 300 Kwa Madala hostel dwellers from the nearby Sebokeng township stormed their homes.



The attack occurred during political manoeuvring by the IFP - aided, it would come to light, by the police using soot to blacken their faces...